Richland County officials handing out masks throughout the county on Fridays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County officials are making sure everyone has a mask. Friday morning, county officials handed out masks at Friarsgate Park in Irmo.

Officials we spoke with say if masks are required, its important to make sure everyone has one. Friday’s event was the first in a series of Friday mask giveaways by the county.

For a complete list of Friday mask giveaway locations. visit http://www.richlandcountysc.gov/Home/News/ArtMID/479/ArticleID/2093/Richland-County-Adds-Mask-Distribution-Events-on-Fridays.