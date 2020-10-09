SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Horry County on Friday.

According to authorities, officers with the Horry County Police Department were responding to a welfare check when an individual presented a firearm to officers. Authorities say the individual who was shot was taken to a local hospital, and there are no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.