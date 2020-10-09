State Election Commission told the state has no authority to fix ballots missing witness signature

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorneys told members of the South Carolina Election Commission that the state has no authority to create a process to fix mail-in ballots missing a witness signature. The State Election Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to inform the county elections officials, who send out and collect the ballots, of the legal advice.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court put the witness signature requirement back in place for the November election, overturning an appeals court saying the signature wasn’t necessary due to the pandemic.

Anyone who can sign their name and write down their address on a voter’s ballot envelope can serve as a witness.