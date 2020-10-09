Suspect confesses to murder of missing Orangeburg teen

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A search for a missing young woman has come to a tragic end.

Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says 18 year old Jykeem Johnson was charged in an unrelated case this week when he told deputies he killed Imani Gleaton and buried her near Elloree.

Gleaton had been missing since July 10. Ravenell said on Thursday, Gleaton was located by OCSO crime scene investigators. “My heart just breaks for any parent living this nightmare,” he said. “As I watched this child being unearthed, I thought ‘this was just a wicked and evil act.’”

Johnson, who has both Orangeburg and Calhoun County addresses, faces charges of attempted murder and armed robbery in two other cases. OCSO says he robbed a relative at gunpoint on October 2. He’s also accused of shooting a 19-year-old multiple times after a multi-vehicle accident on October 4 on Charleston Highway.