Virtual Walk a Mile in HER Shoes kicks off this Sunday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Put on your best heels for the virtual “Walk a Mile in HER Shoes” fundraising event this month!

Men, women and kids can walk a mile in heels to raise money for Working Against Violence, Inc.

The organization provides many services to help victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

You can choose any day between October 11 – 17 to walk the mile and challenge five friends to put on their heels and walk for a good cause.

Tickets to participate are $30.

To purchase tickets and to learn more information on the virtual walk, visit Eventbrite’s website by clicking here.