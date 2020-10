All Access Columbia to discuss COVID-19 food resources in virtual meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Community Development Department, All Access Columbia, is hosting a virtual meeting Tuesday from 5 p.m.-6p.m. In this meeting, the department will discuss COVID-19 food resources.

To register for this meeting, visit https://gate.columbiasc.gov/AAC1013/. Registration for this meeting is free.