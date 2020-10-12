Cases of COVID-19 don’t appear to be on a downward slope with many seeing a second wave

(CNN) — Nationwide, we’re adding an average of more than 49-thousand new cases of coronavirus a day with a death toll in the united states at more than 214-thousand.

the latest numbers come as a key coronavirus model now projects covid-19 will kill nearly four-hundred-thousand people by February, If Americans don’t change their behaviors.

Camila Bernal reports on where COVID-19 cases stand across the nation.