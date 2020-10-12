Coroner identifies body found in quarry as missing UofSC student, Samuel Laundon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement from University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, the Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of previously missing UofSC student, 19-year-old Samuel Laundon.

In his statement, Caslen said “our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers are with Sam’s family and friends as they grieve his loss. Counseling services are available to students, faculty and staff impacted by this tragedy.”

According to officials, Laundon was first reported missing on Saturday afternoon, and the search was called off Sunday evening when Columbia firefighters found a man’s body, matching Laundon’s description, in the shrubbery at the quarry at Vulcan Materials Company off the 500 block of Georgia street around 5 p.m.