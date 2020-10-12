DHEC: 584 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 584 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 152,242 with 3,355 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 6,424 tests on Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 9.1%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.