Lexington police searching for runaway teen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the Town of Lexington Police Department say they are searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl who left her home overnight. Officials say they were dispatched to a residence on Creek Side Lane in Lexington where they discovered that Meredyth Conrad had ran away from her home. According to authorities, she was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Conrad is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. It is not known what she is wearing or who she could be with.

Anyone with information as to where Conrad might be is asked to contact Detective Miramontes at 803-358-1520.

Individuals can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com. Authorities say your tip to Crimestoppers could earn up to a $1,000 reward for information in this case.