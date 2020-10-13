CPD investigating after suspected stolen SUV drives into river

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia police are investigating after getting a call that someone saw an SUV go into the water on River Drive Monday before 4 p.m. At the scene, an officer jumped in the water to see if anyone was inside the vehicle and did not find anyone.

Police contacted the owner and believe the SUV was stolen from Cayce. Authorities say they’re looking through surveillance video for the person who left the vehicle at river drive.

If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.