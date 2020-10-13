Deputies search for Farrow Road shooting suspect

One person was injured in the Tuesday night shooting

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone can help them solve a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to deputies they were called to the 5600 block of Farrow Road around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say when they arrived on the scene they were told the person hit by gunfire drove to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound to the upper body.

Officials say they do not have a suspect or vehicle description and are hoping someone may have seen something that can help. You can email tips anonymously to http://crimesc.com