DHEC: 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 629 new cases of COVID-19 with 14 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 152,963 and 3,371 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 6,149 coronavirus tests on Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 10.2%.

To find a COVID-19 testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.