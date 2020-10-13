Four new coronavirus cases reported on UofSC’s campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard with testing data as of Monday.

UofSC reports four new cases of COVID-19 with three of those cases being students. This brings the total number of active cases on campus to 42. UofSC says 1,154 tests were conducted since Friday which returned a percent positive rate of 0.59%.

To access the full UofSC coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.