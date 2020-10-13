Judge Amy Coney Barrett taking questions from senators in day two of Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Judge Amy Coney Barrett is taking questions from senators Tuesday after her confirmation hearing began Monday afternoon.

Senators each get a half-hour to question Barrett today and tomorrow, with republicans and democrats alternating turns. Then they get another 20 minutes for a second round.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Republicans say she is well-qualified and any opposition is purely political. Democrats argue that the nomination is too close to the election and that if confirmed, Barrett will rule against the Affordable Care Act.

With 22 senators on the panel, the questions are expected to last into the evening both today and tomorrow.