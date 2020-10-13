SC Department of corrections to spend nearly a million to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons

More than 30 South Carolina inmates have lost their lives due to coronavirus since December

The State Department of corrections is spending close to one million dollars on air purifiers to combat the spread of covid-19 in prisons.

The agency told lawmakers it plans to install ionizers in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at correctional facilities by December.

