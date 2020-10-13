SCDOT announces plans to build traffic circle at busy intersection in Lexington Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Big changes are coming to a busy intersection in Lexington County. Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the start of an intersection improvement project on Fish Hatchery Road at Busbee Road. A new traffic circle will be constructed.

Beginning Monday, SCDOT says the intersection will be transitioned into an all-way stop until the traffic circle is complete. Construction is estimated to be completed by late summer of 2021.