Survey shows SC is the 9th least politically engaged state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With election day right around the corner, a study shows that people in South Carolina aren’t that engaged.

According to wallethub.com, South Carolina is the ninth least politically engaged state in the country. The survey was based on factors like the percentage of voters who took part in the 2018 midterm elections, political contributions, and voter accessibility policies.

For a full look at the report, visit wallethub.com/edu/most-least-politically-engaged-states/7782.