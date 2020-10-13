WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence speak to the media in week six

CLEMSON, S.C. — After acing their biggest test of the year, the Clemson Tigers face a familiar but admittedly easier challenge in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Clemson opened its 2019 season at home against Georgia Tech in head coach Geoff Collins’ first season leading the Yellow Jackets. This was the Tigers’ first time facing a new-look Georgia Tech offense that branched away from the triple option under Collins. Dabo Swinney said his team had no idea what to expect from a team they had no real film on.

This year, coach Swinney says he feels much more comfortable with the preparation for facing Georgia Tech in year two under Collins, and is thankful he no longer has to set aside a week each year for triple option prep work.

Swinney spoke with the media today about Georgia Tech, and also answered questions about Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne’s Heisman odds, as well as what makes Trevor Lawrence the clear-cut No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next year.