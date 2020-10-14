Coroner releases name of woman who died in collision on I-77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts released the name of a woman who died in a car accident on I-77 early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jessica Whitworth, of Airport Boulevard, was traveling in a 2004 GMC Envoy southbound on I-77 near Bluff Road when the driver lost control and crashed into the woodlines, causing Whitworth to be ejected from the vehicle. Officials say they responded to the incident shortly after midnight. Authorities say Whitworth was pronounced dead on the scene, and an autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma.

The incident is under investigation.