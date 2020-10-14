DHEC: 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 17 new deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 153,729 with 3,387 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,310 test results on Tuesday which returned a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

To find a testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.