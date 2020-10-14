Fairfield Co. man tries to swim across lake in attempt to evade deputies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County deputies say they arrested a man on multiple drug charges and having stolen property. Investigators say Thomas Powers tried to swim across a lake before they caught up with him and took him into custody.

Powers, who deputies say is from the Mitford area of Fairfield County, is charged with trafficking meth, distribution of marijuana and meth as well as possession of some stolen power tools.