Jaime Harrison calls on Sen. Lindsey Graham to apologize for comments on “good old days of segregation”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jaime Harrison is calling on Senator Lindsey Graham to apologize for referring to the “good old days of segregation” during Wednesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Senator Graham says he was being sarcastic and using the term to make a point.

Graham and Harrison face off in the general election on November 3.