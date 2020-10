Study shows SC is the least energy-efficient state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a study by wallethub.com, South Carolina is the least energy-efficient state in the country. The Palmetto State is spending more and getting less when it comes to home and travel-related energy.

On the contrary, Utah ranks as the most energy efficient state in the nation.

To see the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-energy-efficient-states/7354.