Trial begins for woman accused of killing her newborn children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The trial for the North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing her two newborn children began today with opening statements from both sides. Alyssa Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains after authorities said she murdered and disposed of her two newborns in 2017 and 2018.

She has been a no-show in court, but the trial is continuing in her absence. There is a bench warrant out for Dayvault’s arrest for failure to appear.