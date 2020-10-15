Be Pro Be Proud visits Swansea High School to educate students on trade professions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students in Swansea had the opportunity to get some hands on job experience this morning when the Be Pro Be Proud truck stopped by Swansea High School.

The mobile workshop features demonstrations and hands on activities of several jobs in the trade field. Some of those jobs include, tool & die maker, heavy equipment operator, lineman, welder, and fiber optic technician to name a few.

For more information or to book a visit from the Be Pro Be Proud truck, visit www.beprobeproudsc.org/news/.