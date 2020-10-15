DHEC: 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of cases 154,869 with 3,400 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 8,459 test results on Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.7%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.