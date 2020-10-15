North Charleston squirrel predicts winner of 2020 election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just leave it to the squirrels to predict the next president. North Charleston squirrel, ChrisChris, is taking on the task.

He made his forecast Tuesday, when he was given the choice of two bowls of nuts, marked “Trump” and “Biden.” 10 nuts were placed in each of the bowls whichever bowl he ate the most nuts was the winner.

ChrisChris predicts four more years of President Trump. To add insult to injury for the Biden campaign, ChrisChris also ate a paper sign with Biden’s name on it.