RCSD: Attorney General Wilson completes investigation of officer involved shooting in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has concluded the investigation into an officer involved shooting regarding a SLED agent and two Lexington County deputies that took place in September.

According to officials, Wilson recommended that no criminal charges be brought against the officers involved as they determined the officers used lawful force necessary under the circumstances.

Authorities say the shooting took place on September 13, while officers were attempting to apprehend a Minnesota fugitive at the Aloft Columbia Harbison hotel at 217 Lanneau Court.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they handed the investigation over to the Attorney General’s Office on October 5 and received the results of the investigation on October 13.