RCSD: Brother and sister facing multiple charges after incident at Church’s Chicken

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a brother and sister are in custody after an incident that occurred at the Church’s Chicken on Two Notch Road on September 30.

Investigators say 18-year-old Savion Smith and his sister, 24-year-old Mildred Chante’ida Smith were going through the drive-thru at Church’s Chicken around 2 p.m. when Mildred’s card was declined. Authorities say an employee asked them to pull forward while they attempted to figure out the issue which is when Mildred got out of the car, entered the restaurant and began throwing items at employees. Investigators say Savion entered the restaurant and showed a gun in his waistband, threatening to shoot the employees if they messed with his sister.

Authorities say Savion Smith was arrested without incident on October 14 and Mildred Smith turned herself in on the same day.

Investigators say Savion is charged with aggravated breach of peace and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm while Midred is charged with two counts of 2nd degree assault and aggravated breach of peace. Authorities say both suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.