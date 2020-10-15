SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of October 4 – 10, 4,884 people filed their initial insurance claims for unemployment.

That’s a decrease of 218 claims filed from the previous week of September 27 – October 3, where 5,102 people filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Richland County had the highest number of claims in the state with 491, with Greenville County right behind with 471 claims.

SC DEW says since March 15, 759,693 initial claims have been filed.

The department has paid more than $4.3 billion in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (For the self-employed and others)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ($600 per week)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (Extension of benefits for 13 weeks)

Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC)

The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that 898,000 people filed jobless claims last week, which they say highlights how new layoffs are persisting at historical highs more than six months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an increase from 840,000 claims filed the week prior.

The department says the total number of people claiming state and federal unemployment benefits topped 25.2 million for the week ending Sept. 26.