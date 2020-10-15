SOURCE: SEC fines multiple schools for not following COVID-19 protocol; USC not on list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source tells ABC Columbia Thursday that South Carolina is not one of the schools penalized by the SEC for not following COVID-19 protocols through the first three weeks of the football season.

According to ESPN, “multiple SEC schools will have revenue from the conference deducted as a result of not following proper COVID-19 protocols.”

In a memo sent by last week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said schools would have their conference revenue distribution cut by $100,000 for each week that they did not follow protocol.

Both the Vanderbilt/Missouri and LSU/Florida games were postponed after COVID-19 outbreaks on the teams.