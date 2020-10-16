SLED arrests officer accused of misconduct in office

Warrants accuse officer of soliciting sexual acts in exchange dismissing charges

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement Division (SLED), arrested a former officer who worked for the

Bennettsville Police Department Friday.

According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, 29 year old James Rondell Williams is accused of soliciting $100 dollars and sexual acts in exchange for

dismissing two traffic citations he previously issued.

The warrant states that the female vicitm who authorities say Williams communicated with on Facebook did not show up as arranged.

Williams however, was taken into custody and booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center and charged with Misconduct in Office.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Bennettsville Police Department. While the case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.