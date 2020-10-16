Two new grant programs to assist small, minority businesses

You can begin applying for programs Monday October 19, 2020

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster released details about two new South Carolina CARES act grant programs that will specifically go towards helping small and minority business throughout the state.Both programs are designed to give reimbursements to small businesses and non profit organizations that dealt with COVID-19 related financial or operational effects.

The Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program is only available to companies that have less than 25 employees is located here in South Carolina. Those small and minority businesses who qualify will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000 dollars because of losses inured because of the pandemic. You can find a complete list of grant eligibility requirements here.

The application process for both grants will begin Monday October 19, and will continue though Sunday November 1. You can access the application here.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke about the grant programs saying,

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of South Carolina’s economy, and many small businesses have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These grants will help keep the doors open at many of our small businesses and will invigorate and accelerate our economic recovery. I encourage every single eligible small business and nonprofit to use resources available through accelerateSC to be prepared to apply for the program with it opens Monday.”