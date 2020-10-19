DHEC: 539 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 539 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 157,970 with 3,449 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 4,762 test results on Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 11.3%.