Lee County man charged in attempt to burn Bishopville City Hall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they arrested a man accused of breaking into Bishopville City Hall and attempting to set it on fire several times.

Officials say 61-year-old Jeffrey Albert Scott was charged with Arson Second Degree, Burglary Second Degree and Malicious Injury to Property.

Authorities say Scott is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.