Several Midlands law enforcement agencies investigating fatal shooting in Lynchburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are partnering with the Lee County and Florence County Sheriff’s Departments to investigate a deadly shooting that took place at a hotel on the 10000 block of Lynches River Road on October 16.

Authorities say Tyvon Dywann Dickey suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC (274-6372) or by going online to p3tips.com.