What doctors say about ‘Herd Immunity’, and will it help end the pandemic

While there is no COVID-19 vaccine, some wonder if heard immunity can help end the pandemic sooner

(CNN) — As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, the term Herd Immunity is being thrown around more and more. Many wonder what it is and if it could help end the pandemic sooner.

Herd Immunity happens when a virus is allowed to spread freely through a population.

countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but various experts say it’s too dangerous because more than half of the population would have to be infected with the virus.

To put that in perspective, so far not even ten-percent of the U.S. population is infected while more than 200-thousand people have died from the virus. Take that and then magnify it on a global scale.