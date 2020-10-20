CPD: Exchange of gunfire leaves man dead, another behind bars in Sandalewood Court shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting police say took place shortly before midnight Monday along Sandalewood Court and Timberlake Drive that left a man dead. Authorities say 22-year-old Darius D. Jackson Jr. is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to investigators, Jackson was sitting in a car with the victim, 30-year-old Isaiah Chandler, when authorities say the two started to argue. Officials say Jackson shot Chandler during that dispute. Officials say EMS responded to the scene but were not able to save Chandler who was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy completed earlier today, (Tuesday) revealed that Chandler died as a result of a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police say they found the suspect Jackson at a house near the incident where they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CPD believes during that argument Chandler shot the suspect, Jackson several ltimes. EMS took him to a hospital for treatment before he was questioned and then transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is currently being held.