Man accused of tying up homeowner, stealing car in home invasion remains on the run

Newberry County Sheriff’s say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous

Newberry, SC ( WOLO) —- Several agencies are on the lookout for a man accused of tying a a female homeowner up and stealing her car during a home invasion.

Deputies, SLED Agents, DNR Officers, and Highway Patrol are looking for the person involved in that home invasion they say took place on Dennis Dairy Lane just outside of Newberry.

According to authorites, a driver a South Carolina DNR agent saw the stolen car on SC Hwy. 34 just west of Silverstreet.

Deputies and an SCHP Trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but they say the suspect took off by driving into a pasture, and then fled into a wooded area where they lost track of him.

SLED is using helicopters from above and bloodhounds on the ground as they continue to try to locate the suspect officials say should be considered who is considered armed and very dangerous.

Residents who live in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses G Road are asked to take extra precautions by locking all cars and locking all doors.

The suspect has been described as a white male with salt and pepper hair, standing about 5’5″. He was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and wearing a black bandana over his face.

If you happen to see someone who fits this description, you are asked not to approach them, but ibstead call 9-1-1 immediately.