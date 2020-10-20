Newberry Co. deputies searching for home invasion suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County deputies are searching for a man wanted for a home invasion on Monday. Authorities say the incident happened on Dennis Dairy Lane around 7:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect hit a male homeowner with a pistol and tied him up with zip ties. Deputies say the suspect went into the home, hit a female resident and tied her up before they stole the keys to the victims’ car and fled. The suspect was later involved in a chase with law enforcement.

Authorities say he’s a white male with salt and pepper hair with a slender build who is considered armed and dangerous. If you know who he is, call 911.