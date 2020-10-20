Pfizer expecting to apply for public use of coronavirus vaccine in late November

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pfizer says it expects to apply for public use of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the third week of November, if everything goes according to plan. The emergency use authorization will be requested through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The news means a vaccine likely will not be available by election day on November 3, as President Trump has pushed for.

The company’s CEO says the November timeline is the pharmaceutical company’s best estimate, but it could change.