WATCH: Dabo Swinney speaks to the media ahead of Syracuse game

CLEMSON, S.C. — To find the last time Clemson lost an ACC game, you have to go back to October 13, 2017 on a Friday night against Syracuse.

The Tigers were stunned on the road, but have since rattled off 26 consecutive conference wins.

This year, Clemson prepares to host Syracuse as 45-point favorites. Dabo Swinney says the mentality from that loss is still the same in terms of treating every week like the start of a new season.

Coach Swinney also spoke to the media today about the contingency plans within his coaching staff in the event that someone in the coaches’ room were to receive a positive COVID test.