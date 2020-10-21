Attorney General Wilson announces the recovery of over $60,000 taken through Medicaid fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the Medicaid Recipient Fraud division of the Attorney General’s Office recovered over $60,000 in Medicaid benefits stolen from taxpayers through Medicaid fraud committed by an individual in the Charleston County area. The individual’s name has not been released.

Officials say the individual agreed to repay the $61,669.30 in Medicaid benefits they received over several years.

“This is a victory for taxpayers, who are happy to help their neighbors in need but certainly don’t want their tax money stolen through fraud,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Authorities say the money will be returned to the Medicaid program ran by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services where it will be used to help South Carolinians with legitimate needs.

According to officials, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Recipient Fraud division has recovered nearly $200,000 in fraudulently collected benefits so far in this fiscal year.