Police asking for the public’s help in solving murder of a Barnwell man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Barnwell County Police and Midlands Crimestoppers need the public’s help in solving the murder of Isiah Lynwood Thomas. Authorities say Thomas’s body was discovered on April 13, his 21st birthday, in the wood line on Corley Avenue in Barnwell. Investigators say Thomas was shot multiple times and they believe he died three days before his body was discovered.

According to officials, Thomas’s family filed a missing person report on April 12 after they had not heard from him in a few days. Authorities say a family member dropped off Thomas at Corley Avenue to meet an acquaintance on April 9. Authorities also say that Thomas’s girlfriend spoke with him on the phone in the early morning on April 10.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about this case contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.