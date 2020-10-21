UofSC to bring saliva-based COVID-19 testing to colleges throughout the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina announced that they are partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson University to expand saliva-based coronavirus testing to other colleges and universities throughout the state.

“We look forward to expanding our program to help other institutions throughout our state. As South Carolina’s flagship research university, we are dedicated to serving all South Carolinians. Community service is part of our mission. This expansion will allow us to do this in a meaningful and timely way,” said College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen J. Cutler.

The move has been made possible by a $16.7 million grant from the State of South Carolina. UofSC will receive $5.3 million to expand testing capabilities while reducing wait times for results and meeting the needs of other schools in the state.