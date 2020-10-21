Wilson, Boroughs face off in Congressional debate

The coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics of the debate

Tuesday night Republican Representative Joe Wilson faced off against Democratic Candidate Adair Boroughs in a debate for the second District Congressional race.

During the one hour face-off the pandemic took center stage. Newcomer Boroughs argued that South Carolina missed an opportunity to act early to protect the people of South Carolinaians and suggested widespread rapid testing be implemented as students return to in person instruction.

Meanwhile, Incumbent Joe Wilson (R) says South Carolina has been commended nationally on the response to the virus. And touted the state’s ability to get PPE out early on, also commenting on the success of the current various free testing sites now available.

Wilson has held the 2nd congressional seat since 2001, which serves several Midlands counties including Richland, Lexington and Orangeburg.