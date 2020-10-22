Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett expected to move to full Senate vote Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. The Senate is expected to vote on Monday.

President Trump’s nominee went through a number of confirmation hearings where they discussed several topics, including the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights.

Many democrats planed to boycott the vote.

Her nomination was announced after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer.