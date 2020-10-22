SLED announces the arrest of man for murder in 1976

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they arrested a man accused of a rape and murder that happened over 40 years ago. Authorities say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman is charged with the rape and murder of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson of Chester.

According to authorities, on March 20, 1976, Wilson was working as a spinner at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills when she went missing during her shift. Officials say her body and stolen vehicle were found near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Road and Dave Jenkins Road in Fairfield County. Officials say Wilson was sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

SLED says a recent forensics breakthrough using DNA linked Coleman to the crime.

“Our Agents and forensics experts’ work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to those who commit crimes against our citizens,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to the Wilson family. ”

SLED says Coleman was booked at the Fairfield County Detention Center.