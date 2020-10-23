2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s hits the ground Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lace up your shoes! You have the chance to join the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

The Alzheimer’s Association says the opening ceremony for the event kicks off at 9 in the morning on their website. While the walk itself will begin starts at 9:30 a.m.

This year the event will be held a bit differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To adhere to regulations calling for smaller group gatherings, you can join the fight online. The organization says they are asking those who would like to participate to hit sidewalks, tracks, and trails throughout the Midlands by either by yourself, with your family, or with a small team in support of the walk. The organization says each year this event is held in more than 600 communities across the country to raise money to support the care, support, and research programs for the Alzheimer’s Association.

#TBT to last year’s #Walk2EndAlz in Columbia! We will miss gathering with you at Segra Park this year, but be sure to drive by to see the view-only Promise Garden on Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM! Still need to register? https://t.co/RdnsXgUMJI pic.twitter.com/KcHGgCpGXs — Alzheimer’s Association – SC (@AlzSC) October 22, 2020

You can also visit the Promise Garden which is located at Segra Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to register to take part in the event you can click on the link provided HERE